Ghanaian Artiste, Shatta Wale Settles Feud With Stonebwoy

Ghanian dance-hall artiste, Shatta Wale decided to end his bitter feud with his arch-rival, Stonebwoy with a kiss.

Apparently, a Peace Conference was organised by Mr Kofi Abban at the Marriot Hotel in Accra for the duo to reunite for the sake of their fans on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

During the event, Shatta Wale caught Stonebwoy by surprise as he planted a kiss on his right cheek reassuring their fans and guests that they have indeed reconciled.

Speaking at the conference, Stonebwoy tendered his apology to fans of both camps for his actions at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Recall that he pointed a gun at Shatta Wale who mounted the stage to congratulate him.

Shatta Wale on the other end implored the media to drive the brand of artistes forward and stop instigating them against one another. He stated that the stories published that puts them in a bad light. The duo also revealed that they will be holding a joint concert dubbed “Ghana First”.

Fans of the ‘Shatta Movement’ and ‘BHIM Natives’ have been charged to put a stop to the beef and show their support and love especially for their upcoming concert.

Watch the funny moment Shatta Wale planted a kiss on Stonebwoy’s cheek below: