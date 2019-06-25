Super Eagles Protests Unpaid Bonuses

The preparation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their match against Guinea on Wednesday has suffered a serious setback as the players boycotted Tuesday’s pre-match conference and could boycott Tuesday evening’s training.

The Super Eagles laboured to a hard-fought win over Burundi in their group earner. However, Gernot Rohr’s men went on to complain about their unpaid bills.

Ahmed Musa failed to show up for Tuesday’s pre-match conference ahead of the Guinea match, but the Al-Nassr player preferred to stay back with his colleagues for a ‘crucial’ player’s meeting at the Helnan Palestine Hotel.

“The player showed solidarity and had to stay back for an important meeting,” said coach Rohr when quizzed by the media.