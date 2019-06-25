Super Eagles Protests Unpaid Bonuses

by Olayemi Oladotun

The preparation of the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their match against Guinea on Wednesday has suffered a serious setback as the  players boycotted Tuesday’s pre-match conference and could boycott Tuesday evening’s training.

The Super Eagles laboured to a hard-fought win over Burundi in their group earner. However, Gernot Rohr’s men went on to complain about their unpaid bills.

Ahmed Musa failed to show up for Tuesday’s pre-match conference ahead of the Guinea match, but the Al-Nassr player preferred to stay back with his colleagues for a ‘crucial’ player’s meeting at the Helnan Palestine Hotel.

Also Read: IK Ogbonna Gives Tips On How To Make Marriage Work

“The player showed solidarity and had to stay back for an important meeting,” said coach Rohr when quizzed by the media.
Tags from the story
afcon, super eagles

You may also like

Ronaldo Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Tax Fraud

Nigeria Shrug Aside Ethiopia’s Proposed Afternoon Kick-Off.

Prosecution to Appeal Pistorius Verdict And Sentence- Report

Everton gets dumped out of Europa League

Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger Celebrates 20 Years At Arsenal

Check out Result of UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw

‘Sarriball would have been difficult if courtois was still our keeper.. good riddance’ – Chelsea Fans Lash At Cortouis For Ditching Them For Madrid

Arsenal Drawn Against Bayern For UEFA Last 16

Lance Armstrong Sued Over Book After Doping Admission

Lance Armstrong Sued Over Book After Doping Admission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *