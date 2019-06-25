IK Ogbonna Gives Tips On How To Make Marriage Work

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna took to his Insta-story today to share an advice on avoiding marital crisis, hours after his estranged wife, Sonia Morales confirmed that their marriage has ended.

Informationng earlier reported that Sonia Morales confirmed her break up with the

actor in a live question and answer session on Instagram.

IK Ogbonna stated that issues in marriage can be resolved if a husband and his wife learn to solve their problems quickly.

Also Read: ‘It Is Not Every Right You Insist on Exercising’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Wole Soyinka’s Airplane Saga

The actor further stated that whenever one spouse wins, the marriage loses.

See his post below;