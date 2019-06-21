The easiest way to abolish Almajiri system in the North

by Verity

The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has suggested an easy way by which the  Federal Government can completely abolish the Almajiri education system in the North.

The federal government had revealed that plans are underway to proscribe the system in the north.

Ultimately, government will have to proscribe the Almajiri phenomena, because we cannot continue to have street urchins, children roaming around, only for them in a couple of years, or decades to become a problem to society, NSA, Gen. Monguno had said.

We have to deal with the issue of these children, Almajiri, regardless of how people feel about it. We must work in sync with the rest of international communities. Let be very sincere to ourselves, we have to look at this issue that we have been sweeping under the carpet, the NSA added.

Reacting, Senator Sani while reacting via a tweet said the easiest way for government to do it, is to “engage the leaders of the Islamic sect that promote and sustain the system; Reactivate and expand the Almajiri schools and integrate it with UBEC.”

Practical steps to ending the Almajiri system; Engage the leaders of the Islamic sect that promote and sustain the system; Reactivate and expand the Almajiri schools and integrate it with UBEC; Fund and use the NOA to engage the parents at local levels; Address the problem of rural poverty.

 
