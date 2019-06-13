The way you treat your wife is how God treats your prayers – Apostle Suleiman

by Valerie Oke

The way you treat your wife is how God treats your prayers - Apostle Suleiman

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said that the prayers of a man will be treated by God, the way he treats his wife.

The cleric who recently stunned Nigerians with news of joining the league of religious leaders in the country with private jets,  said this on Thursday via post on his Twitter handle.

Quoting a book of the Bible, the cleric wrote: The way you treat your wife is how God treats your prayers.(1peter 3v7).
Apostle Johnson Suleiman

