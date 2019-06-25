”This is a pernicious, perfidious, insidious, malevolent, repugnant and dirty LIE” – Fani Kayode Comes For Yemi Osinbajo

by Eyitemi

''This is a pernicious, perfidious, insidious, malevolent, repugnant and dirty LIE'' - Fani Kayode Comes For Yemi Osinbajo

Femi Fani Kayode, a former Minister for aviation, has lampooned vice-president Yemi Osinbajo over his comment on the spate of kidnapping in the country. The vice president said that kidnapping in Nigeria is only exaggerated by social media.

Fani Kayode while reacting to the comment slammed the vice president for making such remark before going on to add that his comment is a lie from the pit of hell.

His words:

“Kidnapping in Nigeria is exaggerated and not entirely new…social media tends to be hysterical about everything”- . This is a pernicious, perfidious, insidious, malevolent, repugnant and dirty LIE. It is the mendacity of the century: a LIE from the pit of hell.

