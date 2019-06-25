”Why I Claimed To Be The Guy Who Ordered Wole Soyinka Off His Seat” – Tosin Odunfa

by Valerie Oke

Tosin Odunfa, a TV presenter with Ebony Life TV, has come out to state why he claimed to be the young man who ordered Nobel Prize winner, Prof. Wole Soyinka, off his allocated seat during a flight yesterday.

According to the TV personality who spoke in an Instagram post, he said he claimed to be the dude because all young men are ”Bobo Fine” as illustrated by Tonye Cole (who shared the story of the young man who ordered Wole Soyinka off his seat).

He added that he did it so that young men would not be judged too quickly as witnessed in the Wole Soyinka episode.

See What He Posted Below:
