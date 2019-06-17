Vacancy for an Editor at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers is looking to employ an experienced editor.
– Job Title: Editor
– Location: Lagos
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
– Supervise and be responsible for all content created and published on the Information Nigeria website.
– Work with analytics to determine the direction of our reporting and content creation efforts.
– Responsible for ensuring there is an efficient process for news sourcing, vetting and accuracy.
– Source and coordinate guest writers, columnists and other content partners
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
– Have at least three years relevant experience in traditional/online media.
– Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications or a related field.
– Be very proficient in English and able to spot errors in content
– Understand the basics of search engine optimisation and social media management.
– Preferably a member of the Nigerian union of journalists (NUJ).
BENEFITS
Pay package includes industry standard salary and bonuses when certain milestones are met.
APPLICATION DETAILS
* Please send a cover letter, CV and 3 samples of your work to: vacancy@informationnigeria.org
* The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for Editor Position’
* Application Deadline is: 23rd June 2019