Vacancy for an Editor at Information Nigeria

Information Nigeria a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers is looking to employ an experienced editor.

– Job Title: Editor

– Location: Lagos

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

– Supervise and be responsible for all content created and published on the Information Nigeria website.

– Work with analytics to determine the direction of our reporting and content creation efforts .

– Responsible for ensuring there is an efficient process for news sourcing, vetting and accuracy.

– Source and coordinate guest writers, columnists and other content partners

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

– Have at least three years relevant experience in traditional/online media.

– Possess a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communications or a related field.

– Be very proficient in English and able to spot errors in content

– Understand the basics of search engine optimisation and social media management .

– Preferably a member of the Nigerian union of journalists (NUJ) .

BENEFITS

Pay package includes industry standard salary and bonuses when certain milestones are met.

APPLICATION DETAILS

* Please send a cover letter, CV and 3 samples of your work to: vacancy@informationnigeria.org

* The subject of the mail should be: ‘Application for Editor Position’

* Application Deadline is: 23rd June 2019