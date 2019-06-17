Vacancy for an Editor at Information Nigeria

by Victor

Information Nigeria a leading Nigerian news portal with over 5 million social media followers is looking to employ an experienced editor.

Job Title: Editor
Location: Lagos

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

 Supervise and be responsible for all content created and published on the Information Nigeria website.
Work with analytics to determine the direction of our reporting and content creation efforts.
Responsible for ensuring there is an efficient process for news sourcing, vetting and accuracy.
Source and coordinate guest writers, columnists and other content partners

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Have at least three years relevant experience in traditional/online media.

–  Possess a Bachelors degree in Journalism, Mass Communications or a related field.

Be very proficient in English and able to spot errors in content
Understand the basics of search engine optimisation and social media management.
Preferably a member of the Nigerian union of journalists (NUJ).

BENEFITS

Pay package includes industry standard salary and bonuses when certain milestones are met.

APPLICATION DETAILS

* Please send a cover letter, CV and 3 samples of your work to: vacancy@informationnigeria.org

* The subject of the mail should be: Application for Editor Position

* Application Deadline is: 23rd June 2019
