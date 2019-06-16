Video: Omoni Oboli And Hubby Show Off Amazing Dance-step, Who Do You Think Won???

by Valerie Oke

 

Video: Omoni Oboli And Hubby Show Off Amazing Dance-step, Who Do You Think Won???

Delectable Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, and hubby took their own father’s day celebration a step away from the norms as they treated each other with an amazing dance step.

The most interesting aspect of the dance was when they both rendered the famous “Zanku Dance.”

The duo has been married for close to 19 years but does not look any pinch of it.

What she posted:

View this post on Instagram

 

Awwwww! Check out Actress @OmoniOboli and her husband busting the moves. Who won this dance competition? 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Tunde Ednut (@tundeednut) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
husband, Omoni Oboli, Zanku

