We have not endorsed Yahaya Bello yet for a second term – Kogi APC

The state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has said that it hasn’t endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello, as its candidate in the November gubernatorial election yet.

This was made known on Sunday by the executive committee members, led by Salam Adejo, APC secretary in the state, spoke during a press conference in Abuja.

The committee dismissed reports that it had endorsed the incumbent governor for a second term, adding that all eligible members have the right to purchase the party’s ticket.

And a recent meeting with Bello wasn’t about endorsement for a second term but for peace and unity of the party.

“Our discussion ended on the need for peace so that the party could move forward. He said he needed sincere peace and we agreed on terms. There was nothing like an endorsement,” he said.

“The governor, at the meeting, requested that the case in court against him be withdrawn.

“We told him there were some processes to be followed. The issue of withdrawing the case is subject to another negotiation.

“We did not endorse anyone and we are not planning to. The party’s ticket is open to everyone in the party.”

On whether Bello stood a chance, Adejo said, “the party has its own criteria on what it wants from a candidate.

“If someone has performed well or is an achiever, it will speak for him.”