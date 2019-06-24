We will not hesitate to dismiss school heads who collect fees or levies from pry and secondary school students – Wike warns as he abolishes fees

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has announced the abolishment of school fees and levies for both primary and secondary schools in the state.

According to the governor in a statement signed on Monday, those fees and levies collected from school children are converted for personal gains of school authorities.

The governor, therefore, stated that school heads who flout the order will be immediately dismissed.

Read the statement below

From today henceforth, no child either in primary and secondary schools should pay fees and levies in any school across the State.

The monies you collect from these children are just used for your personal purposes. If I hear that any school head collects any fees or levies, be it examination, NECO or WAEC fees, that school head would be sanctioned.

We shall not only dismiss the school head who collects fees or levies, but we will also prosecute the person involved.

The government will work out grants that will be sent to the schools for their regular management and operations.

State Ministry of Education, the Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board and the State Universal Basic Education Board should monitor all public schools across the state to ensure compliance.

The administration funds the salaries, allowances, examination, and equipment of all public schools. My administration will remain committed to the provision of quality education, which is accessible to the less privileged.