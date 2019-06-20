We will soon make our position state police known – Fayemi

The chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi has said that state executives will state their stand on state police.

The Ekiti state governor said this during the forum’s inaugural meeting under his leadership in Abuja.

Fayemi had earlier said that financial strength of various states has been a major challenging of states with regards to state police — he said also that many States were still battling with paying salaries.

However, on Wednesday night, Fayemi said that the matter will be reviewed because it is one of great concern to both governors and citizens because of the security challenges.

“We know that state police is an issue of interest and concern to the citizens and governors themselves and we will review it and make our position as forum known soon,” he said.

Fayemi said the forum “resolved to set up a security committee at the national economic council level”.

He also noted that the forum will “retain security as a reoccurring item on its agenda for the foreseeable and retain security as a reoccurring item in its agenda for feasible future to monitor the development of security situation.”

The NGF chairman also revealed that the forum has agreed to hold a one-day interactive session with the World Bank and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on ongoing developmental programmes across states.

He added that the meeting will hold on June 26, which will be followed by a retreat with joint tax board and chairman of internal revenue service of states.