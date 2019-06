''When Will You Start To Rule Imo State'' -Okorocha Queries New Governor, Ihedioha

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has advised his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to begin the process of ruling the state rather than behaving like a lawmaker.

According to Rochas who made this known in a statement released by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, yesterday, he said Rochas left more than 1000 projects in the state which Ihedioha is yet to visit to show that he is really ready to govern the state.

His words:

“The new governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has not started to govern the state; looking at his activities and utterances so far.

“He has been embarking on oversight functions as if he is still at the National Assembly where he was, uninterruptedly, for 12 years.

“He has also been busy setting up series of committees with at least three committees a day, and has never done any serious thing or taken any serious step or said any serious thing to show that he has actually taken the seat as the governor of the state. He also seems not to have cared about asking questions.

“In the course of doing oversight functions even as governor, he would go to one bad dredging site which he won’t mention where it is, he would send out the photograph just to blackmail his predecessor or he would send out the photograph of one bad toilet they got from somewhere and said it was in the Government House. So petty and unserious all these days.

“The former governor left more than 1,000 verifiable projects behind for him. He has never cared to visit any of the projects to show that he has come to work and that he means well.

“If he could be showing the world one bad toilet we knew they got from Owerri Office of the PDP when landmark projects are located at various parts of the state waiting for him to see, and know what to do with them; then he hasn’t come for service.”