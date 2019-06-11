Why I contested for Deputy senate presidency – Ekweremadu

Ike Ekweremadu, on Tuesday said he ran for office of deputy senate president to make not to win or lose but to make a statement.

Ekweremadu who is the senator representing Enugu west said this while speaking with journalists after losing the election to Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central.

Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress(APC) had polled 68 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator and former deputy senate president polled 37 votes.

“We need to exonerate ourselves. It was not a contest to win or lose, I wanted to make a statement,” he said.

“For over 20 years, I have been very busy with politics and governance. So, I think I can have a rest and reflect on other things.

“I believe there must be a referendum. Look at what happened on a day I was presiding and the chamber was invaded. It is embarrassing that someone who led that operation will take a bow and endorsed and we all work home like it doesn’t matter.

“I wanted a situation where we could present a referendum in respect of what transpired.”

Ekweremadu added that he had hoped that the APC “consensus candidate that we can all be proud of.”

 
