Winner of this year’s BBNaija to get N60million

The 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija is set to premiere on June 30, and MultiChoice Nigeria has upped the ante with the announcement of N60million worth of prizes for the winner.

According to MultiChoice, the winner gets: a ‘N30m cash prize; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.’

The winner also gets a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja.

The previous edition, saw the winner Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe walk away with N45m worth of prizes.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe speaking on this year’s edition said: “Each edition of Big Brother Naija significantly improves on all aspects of the previous season and this year is no different.

The winner of season four will walk away from the house with a N30m cash prize and a top of the range SUV amongst many other exciting prizes. The Big Brother Naija winner will also emerge as the most popular and marketable personality on the continent, as the show is known to launch prominent careers in arts, entertainment and other supporting industries.”

