''You are destined to MARRY a Yoruba millionaire, expect a MARRIAGE proposal before December'' - Prophesy Comes For Actress Ini Edo

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has prophesied that actress, Ini Edo, would get married to a rich guy from the south-west region of Nigeria.
Uche who made this known via his Instagram page today, June 3rd, asked the actress to be on the wait for the proposal which according to him would happen before December.
His post:
@iniedo You are destined to MARRY a Yoruba millionaire, expect a MARRIAGE proposal before December… 👗👗@iniedo Go and write this #prophecy down ✏️because all those who have mocked you in the past are coming back to beg for a #WEDDING invitation card. @iniedo is a dear #SISTER to me, and i don't JOKE with her because she is a DIAMOND in a very gentle rough.💎@iniedo CONGRATS in advance, while HATERS were busy laughing at your #MARITAL status, 🤣God was busy preparing a chocolate, WEALTHY and handsome gentleman from the #WEST that would propose to you. 💍They say " weeping may endure for a NIGHT, but JOY comes in the morning". @iniedo is not only a #BEAUTIFUL jewel, fantastic #ACTRESS, but also a GOOD woman that has been through a lot, 😭but things are working out in her FAVOR now, because her #happiness is going to be multiplied before #December 2019.✈️ I pray for every woman who has reached the AGE of #MARRIAGE, 🙏🏻as you type amen after reading this, God will also give you a millionaire husband before the ending of this year.