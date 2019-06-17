“You Plunged The Nation Into Debt Of Over N11 trillion In Your First Term” – Peter Obi Comes For Buhari

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the general election, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to inaugurate his cabinet members after almost one month since he was sworn in.

Peter Obi who made this known while fielding questions from journalists yesterday accused the Buhari led administration of plunging Nigeria into a debt of over N11 trillion during the first term.

His words:

“These are serious leaders who are ready to move their countries forward. Imagine forming their cabinets within one week of being sworn in.”

“Can you compare them with what is happening here in our country? I have always said it that for our country to move forward, it must change its current compass.”

“What we have today in Nigeria is the cumulative effect of leadership failures. A leader must know his/her destination. Painfully, we have plenty of bad role models masquerading as a leader.”

“Nigeria is in a total mess because of too much borrowing caused by leadership failures. Our situation will get worse if we do not solve these problems urgently. There is a serious crisis in Nigeria because politics is now business and transactions. In fact, we have reduced our lives to transactions in Nigeria.

“Tell me, what is working in Nigeria today? A country where states owe billions and the federal government has borrowed over N11 trillion since coming into the office and there is nothing to show for all the borrowed funds. Are you not worried that over 21 million of our youths are not employed?

“Nigeria is gradually collapsing and unemployment is part of the disease killing Nigeria. All hands must be on deck to help save our nation from these leadership failures.”