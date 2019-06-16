Yul Edochie Shares Photos Of His Elder Brothers, As He Reveals His Position In The Family

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie, who is the son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has taken to Instagram to celebrate his father as he reveals his position in the family.

Yul Edochie revealed that a lot of people don’t know that he is the last son of the veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

Using the opportunity of Father’s day, the young actor shared pictures of his 4 elder brothers and their father, wishing them all happy father’s day.

He wrote:

Many people don’t know I’m the last son of Chief Pete Edochie.

The very last.

Well here are my brothers.

Top left is the first Leo Edochie, next to him on the right is the second son Uche Edochie, down left is the 3rd Linc Edochie, next to him is the 4th Gene Edochie then me. Happy fathers day to me, my brothers, my dad and all fathers in the world.

May God continue to protect and provide for us all. Amen!