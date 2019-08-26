BBNaija2019: Khafi Emerges The Head Of House

This current season of Big Brother Naija is really living up to its tag as the “pepper dem” edition.

Nigerians have been left to imagine what would have happened between Khafi and her love interest, Gedoni in the head of house special room.

On Monday afternoon, Khafi won the head of house task, a day after Gedoni was evicted from the show.

The British cop will take over HoH role from Esther, and thus become the second female housemate to sit on the exalted seat.