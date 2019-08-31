Chelse Striker, Tammy Abraham, Breaks 9-Year-Old English Record

Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, just can’t stop scoring goals since he opened his senior goal scoring account for the Blues during their 3-2 win over Norwich in the Premier League fixture corresponding to matchday 2.

The Englishman was in the mood again on Saturday as they host Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge as he went on to score twice in the first half of the encounter.

Asb a result of his goal on Saturday, August 31st, he is now the first Englishman to score at least two goals in consecutive Premier League appearances for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in January 2010. Amazing isn’t it???