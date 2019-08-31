Topless Elderly Women Hit The Street To Protest Sowore’s Detention (Photo)

by Amaka

On Friday, some women were seen topless on the street, protesting against the continued detention of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore.

The topless protesters
The elderly women are said to be from the home town of Sowore in Kiribo, Ondo State.

The supporters of the human rights activist were spotted with different placards requesting for his release on Friday.

Information Nigeria recalls Omoyele Sowore, the convener of  #RevolutionNow protests, was arrested in Lagos on August 3 by personnel of the Department of State Services for alledgely calling on Nigerians to protest against the poor state of governance in the country.

A federal high court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit challenging the detention of the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

The presiding judge, Evelyn Maha said she lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit until the expiration of the 45 days granted by Justice Taiwo Taiwo for the DSS to keep him in detention.

