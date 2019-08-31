Thousands Troop Out For The Burial Of DJ Arafat

Thousands of fans and well-wishers gathered in Ivory Coast’s capital, Abidjan to pay tribute to late DJ Arafat, on Friday night.

The 33-year-old Ivorian, who was born in Ange Didier Huon, died in a motorcycle accident in August.

Many Ivorian artists were spotted at the concert with President Alassane Ouattara among its attendees.

DJ Arafat, before his death, was one of the most popular African musicians in the Francophone world.

He was referred to as the king of coupé-décalé.