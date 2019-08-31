[Video]: Davido Performs At DJ Arafat’s Burial

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian Popstar, Davido shut down a stadium in Abidjan for the burial of the late African Disc Jockey, DJ Arafat whose burial held on Friday in Cote d’Ivoire.

Recall a few weeks ago that DJ Arafat died in a bike accident.

Davido, who was a friend to the late DJ, had a performance at his burial, performing some of his hit to the screaming crowd.

The late DJ made headlines a few days ago after a pastor claimed he could resurrect him, a news that was met with massive disbelieve.

Watch the video below;

