Governor Wike Debunks Mosque Demolition Rumour

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Wike has officially debunked claims he ordered the demolition of a mosque worth billions of Naira in Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to the governor in a statement issued on Monday, there was no mosque in the purported location where the said demolition occurred.

He berated the those who circulated the fake news, adding that it was done to score cheap point against his administration.

Read full statement below

I have received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online. I have come here with Reporters and you can see there was no Mosque here.

It is most unfortunate that fickle-minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place, when no Mosque existed here. The story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points.

Some persons came here to erect an illegal structure. There was no approval from the State Government for any structure to be erected here.

The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the State Government to court on the disputed land. The Rivers State Government won the case. What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the State Government.

The Muslim Community in Rivers State should show me where a Mosque was demolished in the State. Do not to allow yourselves to be used by politicians to peddle false stories against the Rivers State Government.

The State Government operates within the rule of law. The State Government will not be distracted by the illegal circulation of fake reports.

Several Mosques constructed on the approval of the State Government exist across Port Harcourt and other major towns of Rivers State, without the State Government demolishing them.

The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land. But they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.