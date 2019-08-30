Katsina Governor To Meet Bandits At Their Hideouts For Dialogue

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has directed Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), to arrange a meeting for him and security chiefs to meet with suspected bandits at their hideouts for dialogue.

This was made known by the Director-General on Media and Publicity, Abdu Labaran, in a statement in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, the governor made the decision during an extraordinary security meeting, held on Wednesday in Katsina.

Masari convened the meeting to afford stakeholders the opportunity to give their contributions toward finding lasting solutions to the problem.

He declared that the spate of wanton bloodshed was enough, and that the state of insecurity must be reversed in Katsina without further delay.

“I am fully prepared and ready to personally go to anywhere to meet with anybody for dialogue on how to stamp out bandit attacks in the state, he said.

“People should realise that once there is wanton bloodshed, there won’t be peace in that society.

“It is the duty of all of us to contribute to bringing an end to this state of insecurity.

“Make no mistake about it, anybody who has a hand in the bloodbath must account for it sooner or later.

“Those who have information but decide to keep quiet are themselves guilty of the same crime.”