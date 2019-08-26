Lagos Police Arrests 25 Suspected Cultists In 24 Hours

by Temitope Alabi
Suspected Cultists
Twenty-five suspected cultists have been arrested by Operatives of Operation Crush from the Anti-Cultism Unit. The suspects were arrested in the Ijora, Mushin, and Bariga areas of Lagos State within a space of 24-hours.

Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command,  made this known in a statement, adding that the security operatives arrested one Olaitan Rilwan on Saturday last week at the Ijora roundabout.

Elkana further stated that the 20-year-old suspect confessed to being a member of the Ayie Confraternity. An automatic pistol concealed in his bag was found on him during his arrest.

A follow-up operations led to the arrest of 23-year-old Mustapha Oseni and 22 others in the Bariga area of Lagos.

One locally-made pistol with eight rounds of live cartridges was also recovered adding that all the suspects will soon be charged to court.

 

Tags from the story
Bala Elkana, Lagos Cultist, Olaitan Rilwan
0

