Lagos Police Arrests 25 Suspected Cultists In 24 Hours

Twenty-five suspected cultists have been arrested by Operatives of Operation Crush from the Anti-Cultism Unit. The suspects were arrested in the Ijora, Mushin, and Bariga areas of Lagos State within a space of 24-hours.

Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, made this known in a statement, adding that the security operatives arrested one Olaitan Rilwan on Saturday last week at the Ijora roundabout.

Elkana further stated that the 20-year-old suspect confessed to being a member of the Ayie Confraternity. An automatic pistol concealed in his bag was found on him during his arrest.

A follow-up operations led to the arrest of 23-year-old Mustapha Oseni and 22 others in the Bariga area of Lagos.

One locally-made pistol with eight rounds of live cartridges was also recovered adding that all the suspects will soon be charged to court.