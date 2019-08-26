Benue Varsity Students Protest Shooting Of Student Leader By Suspected Cultist

by Temitope Alabi
Benue State University
Benue State University

Students of the Benue State University shut down all the campuses on Monday while protesting the shooting of Tyonor Smith, President of the National Union of Benue State Student (NUBESS).

According to reports, Smith was shot in the head by gunmen suspected to be cultists on Sunday night in Makurdi.

Eyewitnesses claim that Smith was shot at the gate of the Benue State University College of Health Sciences at about 7.34pm on his way out of the school.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital and is responding to treatment.

