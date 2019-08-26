Burna Boy, Davido, Nasty C, Lead Nominees For The 6th AFRIMA Awards

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and rave of the moment, Burna Boy alongside South African rapper, Nasty C lead the nominations for the 6th edition of the AFRIMA Awards that has just been released.

 

Burna Boy and Davido
Burna Boy and Davido

 

The award ceremony that is slated to hold later in the year has 26 Continental Award Categories.

South African rapper, Nasty C leads with nine nominations followed by Davido with six nominations and Burna Boy with five.

Voting closes on November 22.

See the full list below:

AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA
AFRIMA

AFRIMA

 

Tags from the story
AFRIMA, Burna Boy, Davido, Nasty C
