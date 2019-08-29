Makinde Names Oni As Executive Chairman Of Oyo Mineral Development Agency

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has appointed an expert in the oil and gas industry, Mr Abiodun Oni, as the Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Mineral Development Agency.

The appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Thursday.

Mr. Oni is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience as a trained geologist with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and proficiency in Six-Sigma processes and Lean techniques, on the mineral development sector in the state.

Governor Makinde wished Mr Oni success in the new assignment, while also expressing the hope that he would serve the state with dedication and loyalty.

The new executive chairman, a business development specialist, was until his appointment a Director at Unitech Drilling Company Limited (An Oil and Gas Service Company), where he is in charge of Business Development, Sales, Marketing and Corporate Management Support Services.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University Of Ibadan, as well as other professional and technical certifications and trainings at the General Electric Oilfield Technology; Baker Hughes, among others.

In his role as Director at Unitech Drilling Company, Oni was responsible for integrating the strategic values of incorporating Marketing, Sales and Business Development, while overseeing Government Relations and Compliances including with Napims, DPR, Nipex, NSITF and many others.

His career progression has seen him traversed the oil and gas industry as well as other local and international organisations such as Unitech Drilling Company – Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia and Kenya; where he was responsible for reorganization and refocusing of the Marketing and Sales division of Unitech Drilling Company in Nigeria, growing revenue, upselling, price negotiating and improving margins, leading the sales process and also led the team that negotiated the commercials and won the $5m Ibigwe drilling campaign for Waltersmith Petroman, among others.

He had also worked at the Baker Hughes INTEQ, Nigeria as Drilling Services Project Leader for ExxonMobil, Total Nigeria Plc and Chevron between 2009 and 2013; General Electric (GE Oilfield Technology – OFT), Canada as Country Sales Account Manager as well as Compagnie Generale de Geophysque (CGG), Nigeria as a Seismic Acquisition/Processing Seismologist.