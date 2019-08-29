Nigeria Going Off The Table Under Buhari: Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, the Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence at the recently held G7 Summit in France.

According to Moghalu, it is unfortunate that president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Kagame of Rwanda were invited but the president of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited.

Moghalu said, “It’s sad that @NGRPresident of Africa’s supposedly largest economy wasn’t invited to the G7 summit in France but Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa were.

“Our country should be at the table, not on the menu. Obasanjo, like him or not, was at the table.

“The point is that South Africa is virtually always at the table, it is a member of the G20, but Nigeria is not. Why?

“That Nigeria’s standing in the world has declined is a fact that has practical implications for us here at home, and it is also a reflection of our domestic weakness.

“In my view, Nigeria has been in decline for the past decade essentially. It’s just gotten so worse in recent years. So, I am not ascribing this collective reality only to one leader or government. ”

