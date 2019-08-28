Man Escapes Jungle Justice After Successfully Stealing Penis In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

According to a video making rounds online, a man was caught in his attempt to run away after he had allegedly stolen someone’s penis at Berger under bridge, Lagos on Wednesday.

The man and the mob
The man and the mob

Reports claim the man was taken away by the official of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to prevent him from being lynched on by the mob.

In the video, the mob can be seen holding the man hostage to prevent him from fleeing from the scene.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
lagos state, man, Nigerian police force
0

