Man Escapes Jungle Justice After Successfully Stealing Penis In Lagos (Video)

According to a video making rounds online, a man was caught in his attempt to run away after he had allegedly stolen someone’s penis at Berger under bridge, Lagos on Wednesday.
Reports claim the man was taken away by the official of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to prevent him from being lynched on by the mob.
In the video, the mob can be seen holding the man hostage to prevent him from fleeing from the scene.
VIDEO: Man Caught After Stealing Prick Trying To Run Away At Berger Under Bridge In Lagos State. . . He was caught in an attempt to run away while he had already succeed stealing prick at Berger under bridge lagos this morning. He was whisked away by the official of NPF just to prevent jungle justice from the mob. #lagosstate