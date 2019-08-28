Please Invite Me Next Time You Want To Disgrace A Politician Outside The Country: Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, youngest son of legendary musician, Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has made a request to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and other civil groups.

Kuti asked that IPOB members invite him on their next attempt to disgrace a Nigerian politician outside the country.

The singer revealed that he was in Europe during the attack of Ike Ekweremadu but he was not aware of IPOB’s plan.

During a recent interview with Objectvmedia, Seun said:

”What I would say is that next time any group of Nigerians are planning to beat up any Nigerian politician, and they don’t let me know about it, I will be very offended. That is the only thing I have to say about that because I was in Europe. The more hands, the merrier”

Watch the video below: