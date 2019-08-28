Please Invite Me Next Time You Want To Disgrace A Politician Outside The Country: Seun Kuti

by Amaka

Seun Kuti, youngest son of legendary musician,  Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has made a request to the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and other civil groups.

Seun Kuti
Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti

Kuti asked that IPOB members invite him on their next attempt to disgrace a Nigerian politician outside the country.

The singer revealed that he was in Europe during the attack of Ike Ekweremadu but he was not aware of IPOB’s plan.

During a recent interview with Objectvmedia, Seun said:

”What I would say is that next time any group of Nigerians are planning to beat up any Nigerian politician, and they don’t let me know about it, I will be very offended. That is the only thing I have to say about that because I was in Europe. The more hands, the merrier” 

Watch the video below:

