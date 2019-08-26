Regina Daniels Goes Half Naked In New Movie (Photos)

by Amaka
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels was recently spotted half naked in a movie produced by Shan George.
Regina Daniels
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels
In a particular scene, the wife of billionaire businessman can be seen topless facing a male actor.
The blockbuster movie, which is tagged Migration (Blood Farm), chronicles the life’s journey embarked by a Nigerian girl who leaves the country through illegal migration while recounting some of the horrors she faces in her pursuit of happiness.
It features veteran Nollywood stars like Ramsey Nuoah, Segun Arinze, Zack Orji, Lilian Bach, Beverly Osu, Regina Daniels, Ella Mensah, Chizzy Alichi, Monica Friday, Diamond Okechi, Bito Brian, Vivian Anani and Aniebiet Udofia amongst others.
See the photo below:

Regina Daniels

0

