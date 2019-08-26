Nigeria Needs Divine Help – MFM’s Olukoya

Olukoya
Daniel Olukoya

The founder and general overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya says Nigeria needs divine help.

The cleric said this on Sunday while speaking at the end of the church’s 30th-anniversary celebration and international convention in Lagos.

Olukoya likened the position of Nigeria on the map of Africa to the trigger of a gun, saying “God has a purpose for us”.

Olukoya, therefore, urged Christians to pray more for the nation, saying he believes in one Nigeria.

“We need divine intervention as a nation but I’m a believer of one Nigeria and I believe God has a purpose for where we are,” he said.

“I keep telling people that if we look at the map of Africa, it looks like a gun and Nigeria is at the trigger end of it, so God has a purpose for us and I believe if Christians pray more and do what they should do, everything will be fine.”

The programme was attended by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos and his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa-Ibom state.

