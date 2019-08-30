Why We Will Not Increase N-Power Stipend: FG

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has spoken on N-Power beneficiaries and the minimum wage allocated to them.

According to Imoukhuede, the beneficiaries are already earning the minimum wage and should not expect the wage will be increased any time soon.

The office of the SSA said; ” N-Power beneficiaries “are earning more than the minimum wage before it was adjusted.

“I don’t think there is a need for your question, because the N-Power programme has been on now for above two years.

“And right from inception, they’ve always been earning above minimum wage already.

“They were earning that even when the minimum wage was eighteen thousand naira.

“So they’ve always been earning above the minimum wage.

Recall that Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kolapo Olatunde (Ekiti) had announced on Monday, that the Federal Government would commence payment of the long-awaited new minimum wage from September 2019.

