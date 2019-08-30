Why We Will Not Increase N-Power Stipend: FG

by Temitope Alabi
Afolabi Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has spoken on N-Power beneficiaries and the minimum wage allocated to them.

According to Imoukhuede, the beneficiaries are already earning the minimum wage and should not expect the wage will be increased any time soon.

The office of the SSA said; ” N-Power beneficiaries “are earning more than the minimum wage before it was adjusted.

“I don’t think there is a need for your question, because the N-Power programme has been on now for above two years.

“And right from inception, they’ve always been earning above minimum wage already.

“They were earning that even when the minimum wage was eighteen thousand naira.

“So they’ve always been earning above the minimum wage.

Recall that Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kolapo Olatunde (Ekiti) had announced on Monday, that the Federal Government would commence payment of the long-awaited new minimum wage from September 2019.

Read Also: Fear Grips N-Power Beneficiaries Over 2-year Limit

 

Tags from the story
Afolabi Imoukhuede, N-Power
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st May

Music entertainer, 9ice

9ice Reacts As Manchester United Humiliates Chelsea

This photo of Tony Elumelu’s mom hugging Dangote has stolen everyone’s heart

Wike and NIA clash over N13 billion recovered by EFCC

Saraki To Nigerians – Take Agriculture More Seriously

Yemi Osinbajo

Its Buhari not religious leaders that stops you from sacking corrupt officials – Omokri to Osinbajo

E-Money Poses Beside His $500,000 Maybach 62s In New Photo

BLACK OUT!!! Power grid collapsed six times in barely over a week – TCN

Stephen Chukwude and his Benz

IGP Adamu Reacts As Police Arrest Enyimba Player For Owning A Benz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *