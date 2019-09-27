BBNaija: Cindy Performs As Michael Jackson In Comedy Night Show (Video)

by Michael
BBNaija Housemate Cindy
BBNaija Housemate Cindy

Big Brother Naija housemate Cindy, on Thursday performed as Michael Jackson during the BBNaija Comedy Night.

Her performance, which was regarded as outstanding, has received a mix of good and bad reactions from viewers.

Cindy took viewers by surprise when she turned up stage ready to perform what she described as ‘Black’ Michael Jackson.

While her performance was good and entertaining, she got a lots of viewers excited and many others applauded her attempt to pull off as Michael Jackson.

A few others expressed their dissatisfaction towards her attempt.

Watch Her Performance Here:

 

