Fans of Big Brother Naija Housemates, Tacha and Seyi on Saturday clashed in Surulere area of Lagos.

The clash occurred at the National Stadium while both fans were campaigning for their housemate.

Recall that Tacha and Seyi have always been at loggerheads in the house.

Watch The Video Here