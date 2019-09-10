Be Careful About Getting Married To Any Lady Raised By A Single Mum: Twitter User

by Eyitemi

 

Wedding ring
Wedding ring

A Twitter user simply identified as Mr. Yemi has taken to the microblogging platform to advise men against marrying a lady who was raised by a single mother.

According to the user, any man that makes the mistake of marrying such lady is set for an early grave.

His words:

“I become extra observant when getting personal with any lady that was raised by a single mother. Some mothers were so toxic in their young age that they couldn’t keep a man, and they pass down trash attitude to their daughters not minding if it ruins them or not.

These set of ladies will never believe anything outside the sphere of what their mothers taught them, they bask in ignorance with pride and shun every correction. Any man that enters is set for early grave tbh.

Did I tell you, getting married to one means of marrying the mum too? everything that happens in the marriage no matter how little, they inform their mother and seek toxic advice on how to handle. You will just see your wife steadily misbehaving without knowing the true reason.”

