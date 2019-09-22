Bobrisky Slams Fan Who Asked If He Has A Vagina

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has put a fan in his place after the latter came at her asking if she has a vagina now.

Wasting no time, Bobrisky slammed the fan asking why people are hell-bent on asking stupid questions in this time and age.

Read Also: Tonto Dikeh Slams Nigerian Youths Who Protested Against Bobrisky

In his words;

On a Sunday morning that all your mate are in Church dis monkey is asking if I have vagina on snapchat. Is not only vagina is vaseline rubbish.

This is coming barely days after Bobrisky’s birthday party was shut down.