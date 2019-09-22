There Are People Working To Disgrace Osinbajo: Cleric

Pastor Ken Akinmade of Christ Church, London, UK has said that plans by some people in power to bring down Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will fail.

Speaking on Sunday, the UK-based pastor warned to be careful of the people around him, who are members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), working tirelessly to drag his name and integrity in the mud.

Pastor Akinmade said in a vision, he saw some politicians and some journalists too, working frantically to disgrace the Vice President and ridicule him in the eyes on Nigerians using fake news

“The Bible is very clear. Gather they shall gather but if their gathering is not of the Lord Almighty it will be destroyed and scattered. I enjoin all Nigerians to pray for the Vice President.

“In the vision, I heard a voice saying where is their proof, where is their evidence, where is their proof.”

“It was then I realized that there was no proof or evidence against him, it was then I saw that they had only gathered against God’s chosen to do him evil and in that instance, I began to pray in the spirit.”

“His biggest enemies are those from the South, mainly the Southwest. Those who he might think are his brothers and sisters are among those who have ganged up against him. They have seen his glory and they are trying everything humanly possible but they forget that man is not God.

“I do not know the Vice President personally but this is what I have to say to him, Sir, be very prayerful. You are a sheep in the midst of wolves.