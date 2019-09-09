Buhari Orders Voluntary Evacuation Of Nigerians In South Africa

by Verity
Muhammadu Buhari
President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the evacuation of Nigerians willing to leave South Africa.

This directive was given after receiving the report of the special envoy evaluating the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Ahmed Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), has been sent to South Africa to convey a message of concern to Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa.

In a statement on Monday, Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, said the president’s message was well conveyed regarding the attacks on Nigerians and their business interests in South Africa.

Read Also: Many Left Injured In Fresh Xenophobia Violence In South Africa

“President Buhari stressed the need for South African Government to take visible measures to stop violence against citizens of brotherly African nations,” he said.

“President Buhari is worried that the recurring issue of xenophobia could negatively affect the image and standing of South Africa as one of the leading countries on the continent, if nothing is done to stop it.

“The Special Envoy conveyed the assurance of President Buhari that the Nigerian Government is ready and willing to collaborate with the South African Government to find a lasting solution to the involvement of few Nigerians in criminal activities, and to protect the lives and property of the larger groups of other law-abiding Nigerians and indeed Africans in general, against all forms of attacks including xenophobia.

“President Buhari further assured that the Nigerian Government will guarantee the safety of lives, property and business interests of South Africans in Nigeria.”

According to the presidential spokesperson, Ramaphosa described the violent attacks as “disconcerting and embarrassing”.

“President Ramaphosa reaffirmed his stand against criminality and committed to doing everything possible to protect the rights of every Nigerian and other foreign nationals in the country,” he added.

Tags from the story
Muhammadu Buhari, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

”Ozil is the soul of the midfield, anytime he plays he brings out the best of Iwobi. I love this man” – See How Fans Are Reacting To Arsenal’s First Ever Come Back In A Continental Competition For The First Time In 10 Years

‘Hand of God’ pictured emerging from the clouds by photographer in UK

Chibok Girls: Britain To Send Three Fighter Jets

Housemaid Disappears With Boss’ Money, DVD Player, Underwears

S*xual Harassment, Extortion & More: Nigerian University Sacks 63 Lecturers

IBEDC to spend N5m to audit assets and provision of quality service to its customers

How I Escaped Death From Gunmen – Taraba Speaker

Two persons die in an auto crash along Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway

Man Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death In Jos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *