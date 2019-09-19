Cagliari won’t be facing any charges for Fans Racist chants against Romelu Lukaku

The governing body of Serie A have officially confirmed that neither Cagliari or its fans will be facing any punishment for the racist chant pointed at Inter Milan’s striker Romelu Lukaku.

The chants were believed to have been made in a match before the International break on September 1st, when the Belgian striker was about to take a penalty against the opposing side.

And right after finding the back of the net, the Belgium International celebrated the goal facing the offensive home fans.

According to Serie A, who deemed that the chants were not in any way related to be racist or ‘discriminatory’ chants.

And on Tuesday, the Giudice Sportivo panel brought it to the media to claim that the chants made by the Cagliari fans were not considered to them, to be offensive in terms of real perception.

In place of that, the Cagliari were charged with a fine of £4,430 for allegedly throwing down plastic bottles against Parma – which, we could say is not what Inter fans will expect.

And right after the incident, Inter Milan Ultras were reported by Give me Sport to have sent a letter – one wouldn’t have expected – to Lukaku which explained why they think what Cagliari fans did wasn’t racist.

The letter read: “We understand that it could have seemed racist to you but it is not like that. In Italy we use some ‘ways’ only to ‘help our teams’ and to try to make our opponents nervous, not for racism but to mess them up.”

“When you declare that racism is a problem to be fought in Italy you just help the repression against all football fans including us and you contribute to create a problem that is not really there, not in the way that is perceived in other countries.”

Last week, an Itailan TV pundit was relieved of duty following his comments previously made on Lukaku.

“If Lukaku goes one-on-one with you you’re dead, you fall to the ground. The only way to out-muscle him is to give him ten bananas to eat,” Luciano Passirani said.

Lukaku returned to action on Tuesday for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League opener against Slavia Praha, which ended in a 1-1 draw.