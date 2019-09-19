UN Summit: Buhari Departs Abuja Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) which opened on September 17th.

According to Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on new media in a tweet on Thursday, the president’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

