UN Summit: Buhari Departs Abuja Sunday

by Verity
President Buhari
President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) which opened on September 17th.

According to Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s aide on new media in a tweet on Thursday, the president’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with Nigeria’s Presidency of UNGA.

Read Also: Nigerians Mock Osinbajo After Buhari Whittled Down His Powers

See tweet:

Tags from the story
74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), President Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

APC Deputy Spokesman Blasts Party Leaders, Says Saraki’s CCT Trial ‘Undeserved’

Alleged Plot To Impeach Amaechi An Invitation To Anarchy – Rivers APC

Fayose Faults Closure Of Ekiti Assembly For One Month, Denies Plot To Remove Speaker

APC Chieftain Faults Plan To Admit Nyako Into Party

Sylva Spits Fire: “Jonathan Not My Brother… Thinks Only Of Himself”

OGD, Bamidele’s Entrance Into Labour Party Forces National Legal Adviser To Resign

According to Garba Shehu, Here’s Why Buhari had a ‘Technical’ Stopover in London

Buhari reportedly rejects APC Govs ministerial list, turns down request for bail out

#KogiDecides: Deputy Governor Awoniyi Accredited, Hails INEC, Police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *