‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has taken to her IG page to ask mothers a question on parenting and hygiene.

Gifty, who welcomed her daughter last year, asked if moms can continue a meal their child peed in.

Read Also: Gifty Powers Blasts Mr 2kay For Defending Tacha’s Body Odour

According to he, she wanted to know if moms can continue eating a meal their child unknowingly peed in knowing just how tasty that meal is.

Gifty has been in an exchange of words on social media with singer Mr 2Kay for a while now on him being her daughter’s father.