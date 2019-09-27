‘Can You Continue Eating A Meal Your Child Peed In?’ – Gifty Powers Asks

by Temitope Alabi
Gifty Powers
Ex-BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers

2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has taken to her IG page to ask mothers a question on parenting and hygiene.

Gifty, who welcomed her daughter last year, asked if moms can continue a meal their child peed in.

Read Also: Gifty Powers Blasts Mr 2kay For Defending Tacha’s Body Odour

According to he, she wanted to know if moms can continue eating a meal their child unknowingly peed in knowing just how tasty that meal is.

Gifty
Gifty

Gifty has been in an exchange of words on social media with singer Mr 2Kay for a while now on him being her daughter’s father.

Tags from the story
Gifty Powers, Mr. 2kay
0

You may also like

“Why Nigeria May Fall Into Recession Again” – CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

I’ll complete all my projects before handing over in 2018 – Governor Fayose

Femi Fani-Kayode list names of presidential candidates who won elections after obasanjo’s endorsement

Gunmen kill four persons in Kaduna

Jonathan rates Nigerian Military low

President Buhari Is Homesick, He Will Be Home Soon – Garba Shehu

Kenyan Oldest Prostitute Retires After Servicing 28,000 Men In 23 Years, Receives Land Gift

Muslim prisoners sue President Donald Trump

Six pupils reveal how they were initiated into witchcraft in Ondo state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *