My Illness Made Me Steal Baby: Woman Confesses

Oluwatoyin Lasisi, a suspected child thief has blamed her involvement in the crime on a life-threatening illness, she has been suffering for a while.

The suspect, who was paraded by the Oyo State police command for allegedly stealing a three-year-old girl, Nimotallah Sulaiman, in the Muslim area of Ibadan, Oyo State, said she did not know when she picked the baby on a refuse dump and took her to her house.

Speaking on why she carried out the theft, she said, “I was going to where I beg for alms at a bakery when I saw the little girl. I reasoned that it wouldn’t be good of me to allow her to be stolen by ritualists, and that was why I picked her.

“I didn’t know when I put her on my back and took her to my house. When I got home, a woman in my neighbourhood challenged me, asking where I got the baby from. I told her the baby belongs to my brother who had marital problems. When she started disturbing me, I told her I would take the baby back to her parents that night.

“ I was heading to a police station when some people stopped me and started beating me. That was when they took me to the police station.”

The stolen child’s father, Sulaiman Dauda, said the girl was stolen at a refuse dump where she had gone to defecate.

“She had told her mother she wanted to defecate and the woman took her to a refuse dump close to her shop and left her there. It was from there this woman stole the girl,” Dauda said.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, told journalists that Lasisi had admitted to stealing the child.