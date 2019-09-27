Tacha, Mercy: Former Housemate, Kemen Shares Page Of BBNaija Rule Book

by Temitope Alabi

2017 BBNaija housemate Kemen has taken to his IG page to share a photo of the reality show’s rule book following the heated argument that took place between Mercy and Tacha.

The book clearly outlined how housemates must act while in the house.

The rules contained in the book showed that no act of violence which includes goading, provocation, bullying, and victimization will be tolerated in the house.

Kemen wrote;

“I just want to know….
If the particular BBN season has a RULE BOOK.
cos I still have a copy of mine, and here is what it says about prohibited behaviours worthy of disqualification … It’s a game but rules make the players better.”

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Kenem, mercy, Tacha
