Charly Boy Caught Playing With Tonto Dike’s Bum (Video, Photo)

A new video has popped up on the internet showing controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and Charly Boy goof around, with the latter playing with the actress’s backside.

In the now-viral funny video, the 68-year-old controversial figure puts the actress on one of his bikes while he touched the bum of the screen diva gleefully.

Reacting to the move, Tonto Dikeh was seen laughing endlessly in what indicates that she accepts the play.

Watch the video below: