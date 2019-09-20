Police Arrest Port Harcourt Hotel Serial Killer

The Rivers State police command has announced the arrest of the notorious Port Harcourt hotel serial killer, Gracious David West.

The 26-year old killer from Buguma LGA of Rivers State, according to the police is also a member of the Degbam cult group.

He was said to have been arrested along East-West Road en route to Uyo from Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Police report that David West has since made useful statements, adding that “investigation is on to ascertain his motives and possible accomplices. ”

Read Also: Port Harcourt Killings: Hotel CCTV Footage Captures Killer (Video)

In a statement on Thursday, the police revealed that the Commissioner of Police Rivers State, CP Mustapha Dandaura will be briefing the media on this significant Police breakthrough tomorrow, September 20, 2019.