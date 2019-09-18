Fayose Replies Fayemi Over Ekiti Debt

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi recently revealed that the state workers were being owed N57billion as arrears of unpaid salaries from the previous administration led by Ayo Fayose.

Fayemi made this known while meeting with civil servants as well as a cross-section of labor leaders at the Government House, Ado- Ekiti.

Reacting to Fayemi’s claims, Fayose took to Twitter to say, “I read without surprise and as usual Fayemi usual brandishing of figures owed Ekiti workers & retirees by my administration.

“Without joining issues with him, rather than public service announcement, I enjoin him to pay the workers. Moreso he was “voted” to do what I couldn’t do.

“I wish you well as you celebrate your one year anniversary in office hopefully with ‘visible projects’ that will speak for you tomorrow. Above all YE, I am not eligible to contest Ekiti Guber, so let’s have some peace.”