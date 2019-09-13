‘Female Soldiers Should Be Deployed To Fight Insecurity’ – Aisha Buhari

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari has advised the military authorities to deploy female soldiers to fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the Defence Headquarters maiden annual conference on women peace and security at the National Defence College, Abuja, Aisha said;

“The security issues bedeviling our country still abound probably because we are yet to redefine the Armed Forces of Nigeria to explore the potential of women for operational effectiveness. Women possess the traits of patience, perseverance, and passion. “There is a need for the reformulation of laws and policies that border on the inclusion of women in the strategic reformation of effective operational deployment. The wide margin and lack of flexibility in structures based on gender should be abridged. “ Women are restricted to careers within supportive mustering of military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare. I join the military women to take exception to such psychological oppression” she said.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin also said that the military has attained 27.7% female participation in peacekeeping operations.